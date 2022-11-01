Doctors spoilers: ROMANCE for Ruhma Carter?

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) hits the town for her first date on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But will things go as planned?



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) keep their fingers crossed for Ruhma, as the midwife heads to the Icon for her date.



A very nervous Suhann Begum (Amerjit Deu, who recently appeared on Hollyoaks as Nadira Valli's dad, Kamal) eventually arrives late for their date, armed with a single rose for Ruhma.



As the date gets going, Ruhma secretly updates Valerie by phone that all is going well so far.



However, Ruhma may have spoken too soon, as Suhaan starts to drown his sorrows with alcohol, as he recalls how his wife left him...

Will it be alright on the night for Ruhma and her date Suhaan on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) encourages his teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore), to come clean and explain why she has been avoiding family friend, Valerie.



Valerie and Izzie had a great time when they enjoyed a day of retail therapy together last week.



But all of a sudden, Izzie has been avoiding all contact with Valerie and deleted the photos she posted to social media from their day out.



At The Mill, Izzie sits down with Valerie and explains WHAT has been going on...

Izzie comes clean to Valerie on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, the situation between neighbours-at-war, Helen Parsons (Sabina Franklyn) and Kevin Topley (Sam Callis) continues to escalate.



Helen returns to The Mill with her husband, Geoffrey (Phil Nice).



During an appointment with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), Helen blames neighbour Kevin for an incident that caused Geoffrey to fall and injure his hand.



Is Helen's accusation of assault true?



Sid calls the police and it's not long before Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies) are back on the scene asking questions...





The police investigate Helen's complaint against neighbour Kevin on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Is Kevin to blame for an accident involving Helen's husband Geoffrey on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer