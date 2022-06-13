Doctors spoilers: Rosie Colton knows WHO killed Jacob!

Rosie Colton (played by guest star Janice Connolly) returns on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The receptionist recently retired from her role at Sutton Vale.



But Rosie is devastated to hear the news about the MURDER of Jacob Ashdown, the former lead GP at Sutton Vale.



Rosie visits the crime scene in the woods, where Jacob's body was discovered.



Later, she turns-up at the police station, where Rosie reveals she has information about Jacob's murder.



Rosie tells the police that she knows WHO killed Jacob!



But WHO does Rosie accuse?

Meanwhile, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is still home alone after the unfortunate turn of events at The Mill.



The trainee GP's day gets worse when her frosty mother, Constance (Linda Hargreaves, Call The Midwife) arrives.



Princess has been ignoring her phonecalls and Constance is now worried about her daughter.



However, it's not long before Princess and Constance start arguing again.



Constance demands to know if Princess has been SACKED from her job at the surgery?



Constance warns the pampered Princess that she won't keep digging her out the trouble she lands herself in.



As tempers flare, it doesn't look like Princess and her mum will be getting along nicely anytime soon...

The murder investigation intensifies after more suspects are revealed to the police...



Is Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) about to find herself questioned by the police?



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is puzzled by girlfriend, Maeve's defensive behaviour after what has happened.



But Jimmi is left reeling when Maeve reveals she is scared... because she had an affair with married man, Jacob Ashdown before his death!



Was THAT what Jacob's wife, Steph (Pandora Clifford) meant when she claimed Maeve was not to be trusted?



Jimmi reckons they should tell the police about this revelation before they find out from someone else...



Meanwhile Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his CID colleague, DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh) question Jacob's widow, Steph again.



Steph reveals that the couple's marriage had been in trouble.



But they stayed together for the sake of their kids.



However, Jacob was definitely stressed-out in the days before he disappeared...

