Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter meets a NEW MAN?

Could there be romance in store for Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) on today's episode of Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ruhma tells surgery co-worker, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), that she's off to her first Spanish lesson tonight at the local Adult Learning Centre.



When Ruhma gets to the Centre, she is charmed to meet the handsome Mickey Gilmore (played by ex-Emmerdale star Bill Ward, who was Moira's doomed family relative, James Barton).



Mickey reveals he's enrolled in a pottery class.



Seizing the moment, Ruhma decides to sign-up too!



Is midwife Ruhma about to enjoy her own Ghost style pottery scene with charming Mickey?

The atmosphere is still frosty between Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



Zara has tried to explain about what really happened between her and student, Miles Bailey.



But Daniel is not happy that Zara kept quiet about THAT kiss for so long!



When Zara discovers that Daniel has swapped shifts with Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) for the evening surgery at The Mill, it's clear he's trying to avoid her and isn't in the mood to talk...

Meanwhile, receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) has to deal with an impatient patient, Frankie Sharp (Andrea Mason, who previously played PC Debbie Keane on ITV's The Bill).



Frankie needs to renew a prescription.



But Kirsty says she can't renew the prescription until she's seen a doctor for a medical review.



And the next available appointment is in TWO weeks!



Frankie is NOT happy...



During the evening surgery, Frankie returns and gives Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) a hard time.

It looks like angry Frankie has no intention of going anywhere until she sees Dr Al Haskey (Ian Midlane)!



WHAT will Scarlett do?

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play