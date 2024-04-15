Doctors spoilers: Scarlett CLASHES with Paige!

Is the Reception desk big enough for both Scarlett and Paige on Doctors?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) arrives back from her holiday on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, she is not impressed to find temp receptionist, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on duty behind the Reception desk.



Things don't get off to a good start between Scarlett and Paige!



But at least Paige is good for a bit of surgery gossip...



Scarlett is amazed about all the changes at The Mill that have happened since she went away.



Is Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) really now going out with Paige?!



It doesn't sound like Scarlett is too impressed by the latest surgery romance!

Bear is back... and not happy with Zara on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is also back from his holiday.



The surgery Business Manager is in for a SHOCK when practice partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), tells him about the BIG changes that have happened.



Bear to angry that Zara didn't think to fill him in.



But there wasn't really much she could do about it!

Nina Bulsara announced she was going to leave The Mill and hand over her share of the practice partnership to her GP son, Suni (Rahul Arya)!



And in the meantime, Zara's ex, Daniel Granger officially wants OUT.



But Zara doesn't have the money to buy out his share of the partnership...

It's all-change for Suni and Nina on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Sid arrives on a Rapid Response call to an unconscious teenager, Polly Japes (Georgia Conlan).



However, things are not what they appear as Polly suddenly recovers, gets up and runs away laughing!



Sid is furious to discover he has been PRANKED and the whole thing has been recorded and put online!



Polly is delighted by the reaction to her video.



But back at home, the teenager clashes with her mum, Laura (Joanna Bond), after catching her drinking during the day.



Something is going on with Laura, it seems like she has given-up on life...



Later that day, Sid is not impressed when he arrives at another callout and finds Polly lying on the ground again!



But Sid is not about to fooled TWICE by the troublesome teenager...

Sid is pranked by a troublesome teenager Polly on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is going on with Polly's mum Laura on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer