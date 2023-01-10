Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan and Brian visit a food bank

Scarlett Kiernan and her dad Brian make their first visit to a food bank on today's episode of Doctors...

Times remain tough for Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and her dad, Brian (guest star Simon Lowe) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Brian has an idea how they can get a helping hand on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama...



Scarlett is in for a surprise when Brian takes her to a local food bank.



They are greeted by volunteer, Carl Walker (Alexander Mushore), who takes a list of what they need, after seeing their referral letter.



Is there finally some hope on the horizon for Scarlett and Brian after all?

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is still off work, recovering after her collapse from a heart attack at Christmas.



Karen is home alone while her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker), is busy in court.



She's in for a surprise when surgery boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), comes to visit and check-up on her.



Karen and Zara aren't normally besties while working together at The Mill.



So Karen is curious as to what Zara is really doing there...



Is there about to be an unexpected moment of genuine connection and understanding between the women?

At The Mill, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) meets stressed-out mum, Alison Schofield (Anna Wilson-Hall).



Alison needs a referral letter from Emma so that she and her teenage daughter, Nora (Lucy Abigail Wareing), can receive help from the local food bank.



But things go from bad to worse for Alison, when she receives a call from a distraught Nora, who has been sent home early from school for shouting at a teacher.



Nora has discovered there's no food in the house.



Will Alison have to come clean about what's going on?

