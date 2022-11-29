Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan celebrates her 21st birthday!

A BIG birthday night out for Scarlett Kiernan doesn't go quite as planned on today's episode of Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is not really in the mood to celebrate her 21st birthday on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), still have ongoing money troubles.



Surgery receptionist Scarlett has been working two jobs to try and help make ends meet... but she's still skint.



However, Scarlett's friends, Alisha Hammond (Emma Robotham-Hunt) and Tamzin Williams (Amy Murphy, who played nurse Kylie Madden on Holby City) are determined to take her on a fun night out!



Scarlett's ex-boyfriend, Ryan Roper (Jack Heath), helps the ladies with entrance to a VIP night at the Zenith Bar.



The party gets started as Tamzin secretly takes some drugs, while Alisha steals a half-drunk bottle of champagne from a couple who have been giving them dirty looks!

Scarlett's so-called friends land her in BIG trouble on her birthday on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ryan reappears on the scene and tries to pick-up where he left off with Scarlett.



Ryan reckons he deserves a reward for helping to pull-off Scarlett's BIG birthday night out.



But when Ryan gets a bit too handsy, Scarlett slaps him and things go from bad to worse...



They all get thrown out of Zenith and it's not long before PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler) arrives to investigate the complaint!



As Alisha and Tamzin continue to cause a commotion, Scarlett doesn't think the night can get any worse.



But then it does...

Will PC Pat Dyson arrest Scarlett and her rowdy friends on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)