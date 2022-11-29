Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan celebrates her 21st birthday!
Airs Monday 5 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is not really in the mood to celebrate her 21st birthday on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Scarlett and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), still have ongoing money troubles.
Surgery receptionist Scarlett has been working two jobs to try and help make ends meet... but she's still skint.
However, Scarlett's friends, Alisha Hammond (Emma Robotham-Hunt) and Tamzin Williams (Amy Murphy, who played nurse Kylie Madden on Holby City) are determined to take her on a fun night out!
Scarlett's ex-boyfriend, Ryan Roper (Jack Heath), helps the ladies with entrance to a VIP night at the Zenith Bar.
The party gets started as Tamzin secretly takes some drugs, while Alisha steals a half-drunk bottle of champagne from a couple who have been giving them dirty looks!
Meanwhile, Ryan reappears on the scene and tries to pick-up where he left off with Scarlett.
Ryan reckons he deserves a reward for helping to pull-off Scarlett's BIG birthday night out.
But when Ryan gets a bit too handsy, Scarlett slaps him and things go from bad to worse...
They all get thrown out of Zenith and it's not long before PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler) arrives to investigate the complaint!
As Alisha and Tamzin continue to cause a commotion, Scarlett doesn't think the night can get any worse.
But then it does...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
