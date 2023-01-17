Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan COLLAPSES...
Airs Wednesday 25 January 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is not happy that Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) has found out she has been working overtime at a second job on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Surgery receptionist Scarlett certainly doesn't want everyone else at The Mill to know about the financial hardship she and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), have been going through since he became unemployed last year.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett keeps her head down, organising things at the Campus Surgery.
But she desperately needs some sleep and powers through the day with energy drinks.
Unfortunately, it looks like stressed-out Scarlett has pushed herself too far.
She suddenly feels dizzy and collapses in front of her boss, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)...
Zara is alarmed to discover the truth from Sid about Scarlett working herself to exhaustion.
They quickly call Brian to the surgery, who feels a terrible sense of guilt that he hasn't been able to help out more trying to solve their money troubles.
Now that the truth is out, will Scarlett be forced to ease-up on her working hours?
Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is ready to return to work after recovering from a heart attack.
So she meets new receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) for the first time.
Karen quickly discovers that Kirsty is not afraid to speak her mind, when she takes Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to task for running over time with his patients.
Kirsty is still uncomfortable about the friendship forming between Al and her husband, Rich.
Karen has a few words of warning for Kirsty about Al...
Down at the Police Station, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) gets involved after an arrest takes an alarming turn...
PC Tim Stringer (Brian Lonsdale) deals with a confrontational youth, Carl Horton (Cory McCLane), and pulls out his Police baton.
When a woman, Birdie Wilson (Sarah Quist), steps in to protect Carl from the copper, PC Stringer arrests them BOTH!
Both PC Stringer and Birdie have opposing views of the situation.
WHAT will Rob decide to do?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
