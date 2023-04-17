Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan FLIRTS with Ollie!
Airs Thursday 27 April 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) has been a support to Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) during his parents' break-up on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But is there more to Scarlett and Ollie's friendship than meets the eye?
Ollie's mum and Scarlett's surgery co-worker, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), suggests they have lunch together.
Kirsty is going to be busy at The Mill.
Over lunch, Scarlett and Ollie continue to flirt!
WHERE could this go?
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is getting fed-up with his daughter, Imogen (Charlie Clemmow), fussing around him.
Wanting some peace and quiet, Rob decides to go fishing.
But he becomes frustrated when well-meaning Imogen continues to check-in on him.
When Rob shuts her down, Imogen turns to Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) for advice.
She is genuinely worried about how he is coping after the death of Karen.
Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) gets a visit from Tanisha Fonseca (Andrea Ali) and gives her a tour of The Mill.
But WHY is Bear so worried about whether Tanisha is impressed by his workplace?
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has an appointment to see patient, Liam Cotton (Jamie Redford).
But the appointment takes an unexpected turn, when Al discovers that Liam is LIVE STREAMING the consultation via a headcam!
Al is impressed by Liam's technical set-up.
But the GP insists that Liam switches the camera OFF.
An appointment with your GP is not meant to be broadcast for all your social media followers!
WHY does Liam insist on capturing his whole life on camera?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.