Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan gets a NEW job!

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is on the lookout for another part-time job on Doctors.



Scarlett's work colleagues at The Mill still don't know that the surgery receptionist has been juggling jobs while she and her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe) have ongoing money troubles.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, things are looking-up for Scarlett when she attends an interview for a bar job.



Bar manager, Jess Siddhu (Sarah Lawrence, who previously played student Darlene Taylor on Hollyoaks) offers Scarlett the job but warns her not to be late for her first evening shift.



All is going well until business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) offers Scarlett extra pay to work an extra evening shift.



The surgery is short-staffed since Valerie Pitman's departure.



Scarlett reckons she can still work the extra shift and make it to her new bar job on time.



But after a series of circumstances cause Scarlett to arrive at the bar late, will her first day on the job also be her last?

Scarlett lands herself a new part-time job on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At the Police Station, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) remains uncertain whether she's going to stick with her Forensic Medical Examiner shifts.



The GP is feeling disillusioned after everything that happened with DS Matt Cassidy and the fact that other Police officers are now ignoring her on the job.



Superintendent Gifford (Roger Morlidge) once again tries to convince Emma that they don't want to lose her.



But after treating a young woman, Carly Hayes (Niamh Lynch), who reveals she is in an abusive relationship, Emma gets closer to making a decision about the future...

Emma meets a young woman in an abusive relationship on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) becomes worried about patient, Judith Marsh (Kathryn Pogson).



Judith has hurt her arm and her regular prescription for antidepressants has run out.



Judith can't get to The Mill plus she doesn't have access to a mobile phone, computer or landline.



Judith has also been unable to get to the shops since she started suffering panic attacks.



Luca must think fast on his feet to get Judith the help and support that she needs.

Can Luca find a way to help patient Judith on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer