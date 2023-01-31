Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan gets an UNWELCOME visitor...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) hopes some of her recent money troubles are behind her on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett has moved in with surgery co-worker, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her husband, Rob (Chris Walker), following the departure of her dad, Brian, from Letherbridge.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett finds herself in a tricky situation when her former landlady, Mrs Brightwater (Kerry Washington), turns up at The Mill.



Mrs Brightwater wants the unpaid rent money that Scarlett and Brian owe, after doing a runner from the rented house.



And she's not leaving until she gets it!



Scarlett's co-worker, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), tries to cover and lies that she is not around.



However, Mrs Brightwater is not to be fooled and lies in wait for Scarlett outside the surgery...



Will Scarlett get caught and have to hand over the rent money?

Mrs Brightwater demands to see Scarlett on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) runs a health clinic at a women's refuge and meets Libby Townsend (Holly Georgia).



Libby is stuck in an abusive relationship with husband, Paul (Anthony Lewis), and now has a broken ankle because of his violent behaviour.



Libby knows she must try and escape from the violent relationship for the sake of her young daughter, Maya.



But things take an alarming turn when Paul tracks Libby down to the refuge, pretending to be her worried brother.



Refuge manager, Jude Hepworth (Claire Hackett), calls the Police but it looks like Paul is going to be trouble...

Emma meets a mum trying to escape from an abusive marriage on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Libby's violent husband Paul tracks her down on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer