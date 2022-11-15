Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan has a GUILTY secret!

Scarlett Kiernan has to LIE after she gets herself into a spot of bother on today's episode of Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is still juggling two jobs to try and make ends meet on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After another late-night shift working at the warehouse, surgery receptionist Scarlett catches-up on some sleep in the Minor Surgery Unit.



But as she wakes up, Scarlett accidentally knocks over and breaks the new ultrasound scanner!



Scarlett sneaks away from the scene of the crime.



But it's not long before Princess Buchanan (Laura White) discovers the broken machine and goes directly to business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), to report the damage.



Princess expects Bear to catch the culprit!



Unfortunately, the situation isn't helped when Bear admits to Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that the ultrasound machine is not covered by insurance.



Bear questions Scarlett about what happened in the MSU.



Will she manage to cover her tracks?

Princess is out to catch a guilty culprit on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is reluctant when DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) requests for PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies) to drive him around.



Gareth has already been struggling on the job.



So being paired with controversial copper Cassidy might not be the best thing.



However, Gareth is excited by the opportunity to work with Cassidy.



After a call-out to a shop theft, Gareth questions the shop owner.



But things take a dramatic turn when Cassidy arrests thief, Artie Jones (Richie Bratby) for assault!



Down at the Police Station, Artie tells Gareth he barely touched Cassidy and claims the DS is lying.



But Cassidy claims Gareth witness the assault.



Since Gareth didn't actually see anything, whose version of events will the young police constable back-up?

Gareth faces a dilemma after Cassidy accuses a thief of assault on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Artie is arrested for theft... and assault on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meets patient, Jenny Wray (Kathryn Delaney).



Jenny is not happy that one of her favourite benches is being removed, due to complaints about social disorder.



Jenny, who is unwell, and friend, Hector Peterson (David Webber), intend to protest against the removal of local benches.



Al agrees to try and help by e-mailing the council.



But things get out of hand when security guard, Wayne Nitter (Steve Paget), clashes with the protestors and Jenny collapses...

There's a protest happening in Letherbridge on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer