Doctors spoilers: Emma Reid confronts DS Matt Cassidy...

Emma Reid is certain that DS Matt Cassidy is up to no good on Doctors...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) has had her suspicions about DS Matt Cassidy (guest star Terry Mynott) ever since he was involved in the unexpected arrest of her neighbour, Roxy Piper on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As the investigation into the assault allegation against PC Danny Field continues, Emma confides in Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) that she is feeling the need to do something about copper Cassidy.



Zara is still worried about Emma making an enemy of a policeman, but encourages her to do what she feels is right.



After being called into the police station to finish some paperwork, Emma seizes the opportunity to confront Cassidy about her suspicions.



But how will he react?

DS Matt Cassidy is confronted by Emma on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Simon Richeson (Christopher Harper, who was nasty Nathan Curtis on Coronation Street) and his wife, Dawn (Katy Sobey), arrive at the surgery with their new baby, Noah.



The couple are worried as Noah has a slight fever and a rash.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) examines Noah and assures the couple there is nothing serious to worry about.



A pharmacist can prescribe a cream for the rash.



But as Simon and Dawn are about to leave, Al notices from medical records that Noah missed his 8-week vaccination.



However, when Al tries to get to the bottom of WHY the couple's baby wasn't previously vaccinated, it leads to a whole lot of drama and an official complaint being made against Al...

Ex-Coronation Street star Christopher Harper guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere at The Mill, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) spends the day shadowing midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel).



Chantelle Fry (Kaysha Woollery) arrives in a panic.



Chantelle is going into labour but her boyfriend, Nathan Harris (Cory Chambers) is still out on the road.



Will he manage to get to the hospital before the baby arrives.



But things take an AWKWARD turn when Nathan finally gets there, and it becomes evident that he and Princess have a past connection...

Princess has an unexpected connection to a mum-to-be on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer