Doctors spoilers: SHOCK for Sid Vere...

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) has an appointment with patient, Roger Saintfield (Derek Griffiths, who was retired mechanic Freddie Smith on Coronation Street) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Roger has a chest infection.



After his appointment with Sid, plasterer Roger promises to go home and take it easy.



But instead, Roger decides to go back to work.



WHAT will happen next?

Ex-Coronation Street star Derek Griffiths guests on today's episode of Doctors.

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is on a mission to save Jordan Brown's (Kathryn Thickett) job on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



Jordan, the PR agent for the Letherbridge Commonwealth Games committee, fears her job is on the line after what happened during the photoshoot with the Mayor on yesterday's episode.



But Valerie, who has won the role to be Leona the Lion, the Letherbridge mascot for the Commonwealth Games, has a plan to make things right.



What will happen when Valerie confronts schoolgirl, Clara Robertson (India-Lily Cooper)?

Will there be more trouble involving schoolgirl Clara on today's episode of Doctors?

Meanwhile, teenager Amy Gilson (Ellie Bindman, who has appeared in episodes of Casualty and Grantchester) has come to The Mill to get some travel vaccinations.



Amy has just turned 18 and today her passport has arrived.



This means she can now legally follow her dream and go and live with her boyfriend, Gary in Goa.



However, Amy's mum, Michelle (Julia Riley) and her stepdad, Dean (Kevin Murphy) aren't too happy about the situation.



Dean blames himself for introducing his former work colleage, Gary, to his stepdaughter.



Plus, Gary is 20 years older than Amy.



What advice will temporary nurse, Cathy Jenkins (Laura Bayston), offer when Dean downloads about the family drama to her?



* Watch out for the return of Cathy Jenkins in this episode.



She is the same hospital nuse who Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) confronted last year about her racist treatment of his mum, Makeda...



Nurse Jenkins is back on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Teenager Amy is ready to run off to Goa and live with her boyfriend on Doctors.

