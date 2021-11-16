'Doctors' spoilers: Trudie Goodwin guest stars

Trudie Goodwin, who played Sergeant June Ackland in ITV's long-running police drama The Bill guest stars on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Trudie plays patient Meg Clarke, who confides in GP Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), after she overhears her son Phil (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Louis Tamone, whose character Sam Owen was killed-off in a fiery explosion at The Dog) secretly making plans to move to France with his partner, Simone Paoli (Angelique Joan).



But that's not the only secret that Meg discovers about her son...



Meg is hurt and upset after making another SHOCK discovery about Phil...



She angrily confronts Phil about what she has found out.



Phil doesn't react well to his mum's accusations and things take a dramatic turn when Phil lashes out at Meg...



Al arrives on the scene after daughter-in-law Simone finds Meg unconscious after a fall!



Will Meg be OK?



And will Simone discover the terrible truth about Phil?

What is Phil's secret on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) still intends to file an official complaint after his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) and he both experienced racism at St Phil's Hospital.



Bear doesn't intend to let the members of staff get away with their behaviour.



Unfortunately, one of the culprits is hospital consultant 'Prof' Phillip Whybrow (Graham Hoadly) who is now in charge of Makeda's big operation.



Afraid of being left in Mr Whybrow's hands after Bear makes his complaint, Makeda continues to try and convince Bear to drop his complaint against St Phil's.



Makeda accuses Bear of putting his feelings before hers.



WHAT will Bear do?





Makeda still wants Bear to drop his complaint against the hospital on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is still holding a grudge against most of her co-workers for not taking her recent BIG announcement seriously.



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries in vain to get Valerie to forgive them, while Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) reckon Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) should step in to ease the situation.



Will Valerie confide in Daniel about why she is so hurt?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.