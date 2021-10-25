'Doctors' spoilers: WHY is Valerie Pitman upset?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) did not quite get the reaction she was hoping for when she gathered the surgery staff to make a BIG announcement on yesterday's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Did Valerie get the idea when she was invited to a wedding with a difference last year?



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) explains to Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about Valerie's decision to have a sologamy wedding.



But Zara is far from impressed with the idea that Valerie is going to marry herself!



Valerie is feeling quite upset that her work colleagues and friends are not being as supportive as she expects.



Has she made the right decision?



But when Valerie opens up to Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) about why she's chosen to go down this path, she is in for an unexpected surprise!



The World Warrior races to the rescue on today's episode of Doctors!

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) discovers he has become an embarassing dad when his teenage daughter Izzy Torres (Bethan Moore) laughs at video footage of him in his World Warrior costume.



Izzy helped Daniel come up with the idea for Environmental Day.



But she reckons his efforts are all a bit cringe and she certainly doesn't want her friends to see her dad prancing around on social media dressed as a superhero!



Daniel feels humiliated and regrets putting on the World Warrior costume.

Daniel encounters an angry builder on Doctors...

However, Letherbridge needs the World Warrior when builder Jase Long (Daniel Blacker) is seen illegally dumping builders waste onto the ground.



Two teenagers Amy White (Mollie Holder) and Todd Jarrett (Josh Tedeku) witness Jase up to no good and film footage of him on their phones.



Jase loses his temper with the teens..



When things threaten to turn nasty, Daniel steps in and tries to encourage Jase to take his waste to the local recycling centre.



But will Daniel be able to keep his cool when bully builder Jase starts to make fun of Daniel and his World Warrior costume?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.