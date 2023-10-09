Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere gets an UNEXPECTED visitor!
Airs Monday 16 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) gets an unexpected visit from his dad, Tye (Daniel Hill) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sid's dad hasn't been seen onscreen for a couple of years, since the family fallout over the discovery of Sid's long-lost brother, Laurence!
Although Sid is happy to see his dad, he's surprised he didn't previously announce his arrival.
Sid senses something is not right.
However, when Sid questions Tye, his dad insists everything is just fine.
OR is it?
There's been a bit of a spark between Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) at the surgery lately.
And the co-workers had a good laugh when doctor Suni invited receptionist Scarlett out for lunch at a posh restaurant.
However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett is not impressed when she walks into work to find him flirting with a nurse!
Scarlett suddenly sees Suni in a new light and reckons she's been a bit of a fool when it comes to the flashy GP!
However, when Suni is excited to see Scarlett he is left puzzled by her mood behaviour...
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) remains isolated at home as he refuses to leave the house after being attacked outside The Mill by an angry patient and her husband.
Al is haunted by nightmares and won't answer the front door or speak to anyone from the surgery.
Will anyone be able to get through to Al?
Tina Hanson (Suzanne Procter) brings her teenage son, Max (Jamie Nisbet), to the surgery to see Suni.
Tina is worried about Max's anxiety as his GCSE exams approach.
However, when Suni is able to talk to Max alone, he discovers that both mum and son are hiding deeper secrets from each other...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.