Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere gets an UNEXPECTED visitor!

Sid Vere is surprised when his dad Tye arrives for an unannounced visit on Doctors!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) gets an unexpected visit from his dad, Tye (Daniel Hill) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sid's dad hasn't been seen onscreen for a couple of years, since the family fallout over the discovery of Sid's long-lost brother, Laurence!



Although Sid is happy to see his dad, he's surprised he didn't previously announce his arrival.



Sid senses something is not right.

However, when Sid questions Tye, his dad insists everything is just fine.



OR is it?

What is the reason behind Tye's unexpected visit on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

There's been a bit of a spark between Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) at the surgery lately.



And the co-workers had a good laugh when doctor Suni invited receptionist Scarlett out for lunch at a posh restaurant.



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett is not impressed when she walks into work to find him flirting with a nurse!



Scarlett suddenly sees Suni in a new light and reckons she's been a bit of a fool when it comes to the flashy GP!



However, when Suni is excited to see Scarlett he is left puzzled by her mood behaviour...

Are Scarlett and Suni heading for a FALLOUT on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) remains isolated at home as he refuses to leave the house after being attacked outside The Mill by an angry patient and her husband.



Al is haunted by nightmares and won't answer the front door or speak to anyone from the surgery.



Will anyone be able to get through to Al?

Al remains haunted and traumatised after the SHOCK attack on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Tina Hanson (Suzanne Procter) brings her teenage son, Max (Jamie Nisbet), to the surgery to see Suni.



Tina is worried about Max's anxiety as his GCSE exams approach.



However, when Suni is able to talk to Max alone, he discovers that both mum and son are hiding deeper secrets from each other...

Suni meets worried mum Tina on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is the reason behind teenager Max's anxiety on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer