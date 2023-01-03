Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere is called to the scene of a SHOCK ACCIDENT!

Will Sid Vere have to deal with a DEATH while on shift with the Rapid Response Unit on today's episode of Doctors?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) tries to help a tired and stressed-out parcel delivery courier on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But when she ignores Sid's advice, will it lead to a FATAL turn of events?



Sid is on shift with the Rapid Response Unit when he meets courier Susan MacGyver (Selina Braithwaite), who has been experiencing fainting moments and blackouts while on the job.



Sid is worried about Susan getting back behind the wheel of her delivery van.



But she's determined to get on with delivering her parcels.



So she gives Sid a fake name for his incident report and drives off...



Later, Sid and PC Sunita Chaudhri (Saher Shah) are called to an EMERGENCY situation and find Emma Reid (Dido Miles) already on the scene.



Susan is slumped unconscious behind the wheel of her van.



But this time, there's another victim involved...



Has Susan caused a fatality after blacking out again?

WHAT is wrong with delivery driver Susan on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Sid and PC Chaudhri are called to an emergency on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Emma is happy to have surgery nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) back in Letherbridge after his travels.



Emma treats Luca to a nice breakfast at a local cafe, and starts to question him about his travel adventures.



But Luca is left flustered after a handsome (and rather flirty!) waiter, Paulo Nunes (Dinarte Gouveia), arrives to take their order.



After Emma teases Luca about Paulo, will Luca take a chance and ask the waiter for his number?

Is there a spark between Luca and handsome waiter Paulo on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is not impressed as her husband, Rob (Chris Walker) continues to take charge of her recovery.



Karen is alarmed as Rob reveals a new meal plan made-up of all superfoods plus daily exercise targets!



It's all a bit much.



So when Karen and Rob head out for the designated daily walk, Karen takes a turn for the worse...



Rob attempts some deep breathing exercises to try and calm Karen.



But is she having a panic attack?

Cheers! Karen swaps booze for superfood smoothies on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer