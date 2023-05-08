Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere is worried about a stroke patient...
Airs Tuesday 16 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) wonders what is going on when a patient, Sam Hare (Peter Bramhill), is THREE hours late for his appointment at The Mill on today's standalone episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But that's not all.
Sam has injured his hand and has no idea how it happened.
Sid is concerned and tells Sam to go to A&E to get his hand checked out.
However, things start to take a strange turn when Sam phones his wife, Brooke (Vanessa Hehir, who previously played Science teacher Sue Lowsley on Waterloo Road), who reveals she has left him!
Surgery receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) arrives for a VPAS visit.
But when Sam opens the door, Kirsty is not there!
WHAT is going on?
Things become clearer when Sam is diagnosed with a stroke after ending-up in hospital.
The stroke has caused Sam to be unable to accurately keep track of the passing of time and events in his life.
Sam's best mate, Darren Warner (Richard Elis), convinces Sam to come and stay with him.
Since Brooke clearly can't look after him.
But WHY is Darren so determined to stop Sam from having any further contact with his now estranged wife?
When Sam gets more desperate to speak to Brooke about what has happened to him, Darren takes drastic action to keep the troubled couple apart...
Just WHAT is Sam's so-called friend, Darren, up to?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
