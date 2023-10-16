Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere makes a SURPRISE discovery!

Sid Vere is surprised when it appears his dad Tye has found a new best buddy on Doctors!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is unsure how long his dad, Tye (Daniel Hill), intends to stay now that he's dropped the bombshell about the state of his marriage on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sid wants to find out more about his dad's future plans but is stuck at work.



So in the meantime, Sid's housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), spends some time with Tye.



After initially finding Tye's presence around the house a bit annoying, Bear has started to hit it off with Sid's dad.



Bear is impressed when Tye makes them a cooked breakfast and then invites him out for lunch.



Later, Sid is surprised to discover that Bear and Tye are planning a night out... clubbing!



How will Sid react to the news of this unexpected new friendship?



Are Bear and Tye now best buddies on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) confides in fellow receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), that she has been offered a NEW job!



After Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) rude behaviour yesterday, she is considering taking it.



Is Rosie really going to leave The Mill?



Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) decides the time has come to update Kirsty about her relationship with Kirsty's son, Ollie.



How will Kirsty react to Scarlett's news?



Are things about to get a bit awkward between the two women?



As word gets around the surgery about Scarlett and Ollie, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is particularly intrigued...

Will Rosie consider a NEW job offer on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett updates Kirsty about her relationship with Ollie on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is working alongside busy midwife, Christine Barker-Smith (Emma Cunniffe).



When Ruhma sees Christine in the office, she is worried that her friend is taking on too much work.



But Christine assures Ruhma that she likes to keep busy.



However, when first time parents, Raini Hartley (Emma Prendergast) and Gareth Martin (Conor Neaves) need their midwife Christine's help, she is suddenly nowhere to be found!



Raini's waters break... and the baby is on the way!



Can Ruhma find out what's going on with Christine?

Ruhma is worried about stressed-out midwife Christine on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

