Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere makes a SURPRISE discovery!
Airs Wednesday 25 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is unsure how long his dad, Tye (Daniel Hill), intends to stay now that he's dropped the bombshell about the state of his marriage on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sid wants to find out more about his dad's future plans but is stuck at work.
So in the meantime, Sid's housemate, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), spends some time with Tye.
After initially finding Tye's presence around the house a bit annoying, Bear has started to hit it off with Sid's dad.
Bear is impressed when Tye makes them a cooked breakfast and then invites him out for lunch.
Later, Sid is surprised to discover that Bear and Tye are planning a night out... clubbing!
How will Sid react to the news of this unexpected new friendship?
Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) confides in fellow receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), that she has been offered a NEW job!
After Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) rude behaviour yesterday, she is considering taking it.
Is Rosie really going to leave The Mill?
Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) decides the time has come to update Kirsty about her relationship with Kirsty's son, Ollie.
How will Kirsty react to Scarlett's news?
Are things about to get a bit awkward between the two women?
As word gets around the surgery about Scarlett and Ollie, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is particularly intrigued...
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is working alongside busy midwife, Christine Barker-Smith (Emma Cunniffe).
When Ruhma sees Christine in the office, she is worried that her friend is taking on too much work.
But Christine assures Ruhma that she likes to keep busy.
However, when first time parents, Raini Hartley (Emma Prendergast) and Gareth Martin (Conor Neaves) need their midwife Christine's help, she is suddenly nowhere to be found!
Raini's waters break... and the baby is on the way!
Can Ruhma find out what's going on with Christine?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.