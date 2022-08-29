Doctors spoilers: Steph Ashdown has a SHOCK SECRET!

Has Steph Ashdown been lying to the police during the investigation into the murder of her husband Jacob on Doctors?

Steph Ashdown (played by guest star Pandora Clifford) has requested a prescription for sleeping pills, to help her cope in the aftermath of the MURDER of her husband, Jacob on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Steph has already pointed the finger of blame at Jacob's co-workers, trainee GP Princess Buchanan (Laura White) and surgery nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy).



But has Steph been entirely honest with Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh) about her own relationship with Jacob?



After Mick gets some new information, the coppers return to question Steph again.



Steph, who is at home with her son, Peter (Christopher Rutter), is put on the spot when the police reveal that mobile network information shows that Jacob returned to the family home shortly before his death...

Rob and Mick return to question Steph again on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Steph still claims she was at the cinema with a friend that night, and didn't see Jacob.



But could it be that Steph is lying?



Mobile network information shows that Steph's phone was located at home that same night.



Dis she forget to take her phone when she went to the cinema?



But then Steph's friend's cinema alibi is withdrawn...



WHAT is going on?

Does Peter have any information about his dad's murder on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile at The Mill, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), meets patient Chelsea Craig (Corinna Brown, who also plays schoolgirl Tara Jones on hit Netflix drama, Heartstopper) who needs to have a mole removed.



However, as Sid prepares for the procedure, Chelsea gets nervous at the sight of the needle.



Just as Sid is wondering whether or not to go ahead with the mole removal, Chelsea's older sister, Michelle (Leanne Dunstan, who played kids carehome resident, Faith on the CBBC drama series, The Dumping Ground) bursts into the room.



Michelle has made a SHOCK discovery about Chelsea...



But WHAT?

Michelle has discovered Chelsea's SECRET on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.