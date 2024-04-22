Doctors spoilers: Suni finds out some BOMBSHELL news!
Airs Monday 29 April 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has become a partner at The Mill after the departure of his mum Nina on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the job promotion comes with a whole LOT of extra responsibility!
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is worried when he arrives for work and finds Suni still in his office from the night before!
Suni denies he has pulled an all-nighter.
But it's clear that he is struggling to stay on top of his extra workload.
The pressure really piles on after surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), lets slip that former partner Daniel Granger wants OUT and plans on taking his money out of the practice in a few weeks!
Suni is instantly annoyed that bosslady Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) hasn't already told him about Daniel's bombshell decision.
The partners have an EMERGENCY meeting to decide how to handle the situation.
But the truth is, if they can't find the money to buy out Daniel's share, they could be in BIG trouble...
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) tells nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) that she hasn't heard much from boyfriend, Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner), since he caused chaos at the surgery with a SURPRISE dinner date!
But during her lunch break, receptionist Kirsty gets another unexpected visit from Dave.
Is he there to spring another surprise date on her?
Kirsty reluctantly lets Dave in, who has something important to tell her...
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) becomes concerned about Sadie Kruger (Mariah Gale), who is 36 weeks pregnant.
When Sadie arrives for a check-up at the Campus Surgery, she seems detached.
Ruhma is worried when she discovers the baby is in a breech position and wants to send Sadie for a scan.
However, Sadie refuses...
Meanwhile, doula Nicky Jones (Buckso Dhillo-Woolley) interferes during the appointment and starts to get on midwife Ruhma's nerves!
But things take a more alarming turn when Sadie starts having aural flashbacks and zoning out...
WHAT is happening with Sadie?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.