Doctors spoilers: Suni returns to work at The Mill

Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has been given another chance on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The GP is back to work at The Mill.



However, Suni's professional reputation is still on the line after his previous dealings with dodgy imposter doctor, Harry Drake.



Suni's patient consultations can go ahead again.



But for the moment, he is going to be observed by colleague, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



Suni's first day back on the job doesn't get off to a good start, when Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) brings foster teenager Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons) in for an appointment.



Liv is not impressed with Suni and ends up storming out of the room!



Suni's mum Nina (Wendi Peters) is worried whether he's up for the challenge after everything that has happened recently...

Nina is worried about Suni's return to work on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is impressed when she hears housemate Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) singing in the shower!



Luca is modest and says he's just in a happy mood after catching-up with an old friend the night before.



However, Scarlett suddenly has an idea that Luca could be exactly WHO Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) needs for her charity auction.



Can Kirsty turn on the charm and persuade Luca to take part?

Kirsty wants Luca to sing at the charity auction on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

It's a busy day for Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



The medic is called to a roadside accident where he finds an injured motorist, Michaela Devaney (Yvonne Devaney).



Michaela has been left in a bad way after her car was rammed from behind.



But the other driver didn't bother to stop to check if she was OK!



After Michaela is taken to hospital, Sid is called to the home of Sam Masterson (Kareem Alexander) and Mia Terrell (Basienka Blake).



Sam has an injured leg and Mia is worried about him.



However, Sid soon becomes puzzled by the couple's behaviour.



And something doesn't quite add up about their story...

Sid helps injured motorist Michaela on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

How did Sam injure his leg on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer