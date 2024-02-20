Doctors spoilers: Suni returns to work at The Mill
Airs Tuesday 27 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has been given another chance on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The GP is back to work at The Mill.
However, Suni's professional reputation is still on the line after his previous dealings with dodgy imposter doctor, Harry Drake.
Suni's patient consultations can go ahead again.
But for the moment, he is going to be observed by colleague, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).
Suni's first day back on the job doesn't get off to a good start, when Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) brings foster teenager Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons) in for an appointment.
Liv is not impressed with Suni and ends up storming out of the room!
Suni's mum Nina (Wendi Peters) is worried whether he's up for the challenge after everything that has happened recently...
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is impressed when she hears housemate Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) singing in the shower!
Luca is modest and says he's just in a happy mood after catching-up with an old friend the night before.
However, Scarlett suddenly has an idea that Luca could be exactly WHO Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) needs for her charity auction.
Can Kirsty turn on the charm and persuade Luca to take part?
It's a busy day for Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).
The medic is called to a roadside accident where he finds an injured motorist, Michaela Devaney (Yvonne Devaney).
Michaela has been left in a bad way after her car was rammed from behind.
But the other driver didn't bother to stop to check if she was OK!
After Michaela is taken to hospital, Sid is called to the home of Sam Masterson (Kareem Alexander) and Mia Terrell (Basienka Blake).
Sam has an injured leg and Mia is worried about him.
However, Sid soon becomes puzzled by the couple's behaviour.
And something doesn't quite add up about their story...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.