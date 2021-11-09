'Doctors' spoilers: The truth about Makeda Sylvester REVEALED?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has been spending his every waking moment at St Phil's Hospital since his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) collapsed and slipped into a coma on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bear wants some answers as to how Makeda has ended-up in such a terrible state.



Especially after business manager Bear previously dropped Makeda off at the hospital for an appointment about having a sigmoidoscopy.



WHY did Makeda not go through with the important medical procedure?



After spending the night at the hospital, Bear is rudely awoken by a security guard, Wojtek Walesa (Christopher Jaciow).



Bear wastes no time in catching-up with Dr Christine Deng (Kirsten Foster), who has been monitoring his mum all this time.



Dr Deng is keen to try again and get Makeda out of sedation and hopefully bring her out of her coma.



But Bear is nervous about the plan of action.



WHO does he turn to for support?



And will he find out more about the mystery behind Makeda's misfortune?



Sid is reunited with his brother Laurence on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) has not seen his brother Laurence Richards (Rishard Beckett) for ages.



Laurence's adoptive mum Eileen Richards (Rachel Atkins) is not impressed by the on/off relationship.



She calls Sid and makes it clear she is fed-up with the way he frequently cancels on Laurence.



So it would be better for everyone if Sid did not see Laurence again!



Sid is stunned by the turn-of-events and how ruthless Eileen is being.



But she just wants what's best for Laurence at the end of the day.



Sid begs Eileen for another chance.



There is a glimmer of hope when Eileen agrees to let Sid see Laurence again, and he finds out all about a sponsored bike ride happening tomorrow.



Sid vows to be there for Laurence's big ride so that the brothers can get their relationship back on track again.

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.