Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman becomes Leona the Lion!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 31 May 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) was all ready to sell-up and move on after her recent burglary on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But good friend, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has managed to convince surgery receptionist Valerie to stick around and face her fears.
So Valerie, inspired by a recurring dream involving a lion, has decided to audition for the role of the Letherbridge mascot for the Commonwealth Games!
Jordan Brown (Kathryn Thickett), the PR agent for the Letherbridge Commonwealth Games committee, arranges a photoshoot to snap Valerie in costume.
But Valerie fails to make an impression and the photographer walks out early on the photoshoot!
However, quick-thinking Valerie has an idea that could save the day.
It involves a tour around Letherbridge and a spontaneous photoshoot using Valerie's mobile phone.
All is going well until Valerie has an unfortunate run-in with Bully the Bull at the Bullring...
Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is preoccupied about his mum Eve again.
The GP is stressing about finding holiday replacement carers for Eve, who was previously diagnosed with dementia.
Al leaves receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) in charge at the surgery while he tries to sort out his personal problem.
However, this could prove to be a mistake when Scarlett is left to look after one of Al's student patients, Chloe Webber (Jennifer Barron).
Scarlett has no idea whether Chloe's condition has deteriorated or not...
How will surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) react if they find out Al has shirked his responsibilities again?
Princess Buchanan (Laura White) is put to the test, when she meets two men who are both still traumatised by a SHOCK attack.
Nathan Jones (Geoffrey Maccarthy, who previously played one of Ric's patients on Holby City) was the victim of the late-night attack.
Gavin Thomas (Matt Sutton, who previously played a young Shadrach Dingle on Emmerdale) is a street cleaner, who witnessed the attack but did nothing to help.
Both men are in need of some emotional support.
But Princess doesn't seem very sympathetic to either of them...
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
