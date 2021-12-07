'Doctors' spoilers: Wedding day DISASTER for Valerie Pitman?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) is devasted on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



A last-minute disaster has left her wedding day plans in jeopardy!



While a down-in-the-dumps Valerie sobs her heart out at home, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) tries to rally the troops to save the Big Day!



Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) quickly gets on the case and manages to find an alternate venue.



The Drama Theatre at the University of Letherbridge is perfect for the occasion.



But there's no time to waste in getting everything arranged, as the Drama Theatre is only available tomorrow!



Although the surgery staff at the Mill were not all completely supportive when receptionist Valerie first announced her intention to have a self-marriage, now it's all hands on deck to make sure Valerie's dream comes true...



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) reckons they can pull the wedding off.



But the clock is ticking...



Will Ruhma have some good news for Valerie in the morning?

Karen and Rob go shopping for a new mattress on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Imogen Hollins (Charlie Clemmow) tells her parents Karen (Jan Pearson) and Rob (Chris Walker) that she is heading back to London.



Imogen has decided she is going to break-up with her boyfriend, Isaac.



But Karen and Rob remain worried about their daughter, knowing she is down on her luck at the moment after the arts project she has been working on has been cancelled.



Imogen rejects her parents offer or financial help and is determined to solve her own personal and professional problems.



But Karen and Rob still can't help but worry.



All the drama involving Imogen seems to have brought the couple closer together again.



Since Rob hurt his back while decorating the kitchen, Karen suggests they go shopping for a new mattress.



But the shopping trip takes an unexpected and hilarious turn when an overzealous salesman, Dominic Peters (Stephen Leask) turns on the charm in order to make a sale!

Doug's family suspect he has fallen off the wagon on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) tries to help patient, Doug Abbott (Shaun Prendergast, who you might recognise from series like Waterloo Road and Emmerdale).



Recovering alcoholic Doug is recovering from major bowel cancer surgery.



But he is still struggling with his demons and tries hard to resist an offer to get drunk with his buddy, Alan Ellis (Rowe David McClelland).



However, Doug is left feeling down on his luck after his daughter, Milly Wyndham (Chloe Proctor) makes it clear that he is not invited for Christmas because of his drunken behaviour the year before.



How can Doug prove to his family that he is still on the wagon and has cleaned-up his act?

