Doctors spoilers: WHAT is Kirsty's BIG decision?

Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) has been a bit distracted since her chat with new boss, Graham Elton (Alex Avery), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Graham asked receptionist Kirsty about her interests and what she wants in the future.



He made ambitious Kirsty realise that she won't be able to advance her career any further at The Mill...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Kirsty seeks some advice from Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).



She tells him that she loves working at The Mill but lately it feels different.



Al encourages Kirsty to SEIZE the day and do what's best for her.



WHAT will Kirsty decide to do?

Kirsty has something important to tell Bear on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is invited to go and check out neighbour Holly Lewin's (Jessica Chisnall) new flat.



Holly is planning to move out of their shared accommodation.



Scarlett is impressed by Holly's new flat and wishes she could afford to rent her own place too.



Holly explains that the money she earns from her streaming website is paying for it.



But because of her past money troubles and debt, Scarlett fears that she is still a long way off from making a move like Holly...

Scarlett goes to view Holly's new flat on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) has an appointment with University student, Imani Kamara (Shanay Neusum-James).



Imani's worried mum Bintu (Carol Walton) has brought her into The Mill after hearing the teenager throw-up in the bathroom.



Is Imani just nervous about her upcoming exam?



Or is something else making her ill?

WHY is stressed-out student Imani feeling so sick on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bintu is worried about her daughter Imani on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer