Doctors spoilers: WHAT is Scarlett's new neighbour's SECRET?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) has a naughty new neighbour on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Surgery receptionist Scarlett has recently moved into new shared accommodation.



She notices that her neighbour, Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall), has been receiving a LOT of expensive looking parcels.



When Scarlett meets Holly, she wonders if the packages are all birthday presents.



But it seems they may be gifts from admirers!



Holly reveals that she has a website where she livestreams to her followers around the world.



Her subscribers send her gifts.



But WHAT kind of website is it?



Scarlett can't help gossip about Holly with nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) at the surgery.



Will Scarlett and Luca manage to find out what Holly is up to online?

What is Scarlett's new neighbour Holly up to on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) receives a call from social worker, Darius Fraser (Terry Haywood), about an EMERGENCY foster placement.



Rob agrees to help Jamal Iqbal (Yahya Nadeem), whose mum is in hospital and whose dad cannot be reached.



Things don't get off to a good start, when Jamal is so nervous that he can't even look Rob in the eye.



But it's going to be a learning lesson for policeman Rob, who needs to be aware of Jamal's cultural needs as a Muslim.



Rob does his best to comfort Jamal but takes a misstep when he accidentally interrupts the lad in the middle of his prayers...

Rob welcomes foster child Jamal into his home on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has been working on a new project, teaching folks how to do blood pressure readings.



At a local barbershop in Letherbridge, Bear meets with young barber, JJ Bailey (Razak Osman), and asks him how the blood pressure trial is going?



But suddenly, JJ is no longer committed to the trial and makes excuses for not having the time to get checked.



WHAT is going on with JJ and WHY does the blood pressure trial have him on edge?

Bear tries to help a troubled young barber JJ on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer