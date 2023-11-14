Doctors spoilers: What will Zara Carmichael do about son Joe's BAD BEHAVIOUR?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is attempting to adjust to life as a single parent after the break-up of her relationship with Daniel Granger on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara and Daniel's relationship imploded after he endangered the life of their son, Joe (Oliver Falconer), by drink-driving.



But trying to parent Joe alone, while juggling the ongoing daily dramas at The Mill, is not proving easy!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara's morning does not get off to a good start.



After she loses her temper and reduces another staff member to tears, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) steps in to try and find out WHAT is going on.



But even Emma gets the cold shoulder treatment!



Back at home, Zara tries to get to the bottom of Joe's bad behaviour.



Is he just turning into a terrible teenager?



Or is something else going on?

Things did not end well between Daniel and Zara on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

There's tension between Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) as the new couple get ready for date night!



Suni has set the bar high by previously inviting Scarlett out to some flashy venues.



So what's he going to plan this time?



Scarlett is looking forward to being surprised.



However, after Suni overhears a telling conversation between Scarlett and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), his BIG plans for the night suddenly come undone!



Uh-oh.



Is this date night destined to be a DISASTER?

What does Suni have planned for his and Scarlett's date night on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) makes a VPAS visit to see diabetic patient, Colin Shaw (Stephen Bent).



Colin lives with his teenage grandson, Ethan (Bradley Tiffin), who has recently come out as a non-binary furry.



But when Ethan's friend, Jordan Parkes (Finton Flynn) arrives to get ready for their first furmeet, it all becomes too much for Colin.



Unable to accept the situation, Colin throws Jordan out of the house!



Can Bear help stressed-out Colin deal with his fear of the unknown?

It's Bear... with a bear on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Why does Colin clash with his grandson Ethan on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer