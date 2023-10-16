Doctors spoilers: WHICH staff member needs to APOLOGISE?

Zara Carmichael manages to get on the WRONG side of both patients and surgery staff on today's episode of Doctors!

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is back in Letherbridge after flying off to New York with her son, Joe, on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara needed to get away after her break-up with long-time partner, Daniel Granger.



But Daniel is gone now and life moves on...

However, Zara is clearly still struggling with the aftermath of what happened.



And she's not in the mood to suffer fools on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama!



When patient Bill Reaney (Andrew Westfield) arrives at The Mill for a prostate examination, he is disappointed to learn about Daniel's departure.



Zara takes over Bill's consultation but becomes annoyed when he keeps talking about Daniel.



Then, just as Zara is about to perform Bill's physical examination, receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) enters the room!



Zara SNAPS over Rosie's unprofessional behaviour and later takes her to task in front of Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



After Zara clashes with ANOTHER patient, Bear raises his concerns about Zara's behaviour to both Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



Does Zara owe Rosie an apology?

Bill is not impressed by Zara's abrupt manner on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) gets a phonecall from his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell).



Is she OK after her terrible fall?



Eve is suspicious that there's something up with Al.



But he just claims he's too busy with work.



However, Eve isn't about to give-up so easily and calls Al's co-worker, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) for some answers.



Will Jimmi be forced to come clean and reveal the truth about Al's SHOCK ATTACK?



Will Eve discover the truth about Al's attack on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Zara is worried when she meets 18-year-old Grace McDonald (Imogen Woodward), who is suffering from a lot of pain.



Grace's deeply religious mum, Sheena (Joanne Farrell), is furious that Grace has decided to see a doctor.

Sheena demands to sit-in on Grace's consultation and keeps interrupting.

But when Sheena is asked to leave the room, she later accuses Zara of trying to corrupt her daughter...

Will teenager Grace continue to suffer because of her mum's STRICT religious beliefs on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer