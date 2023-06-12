Doctors spoilers: WHO confronts Miles Bailey?

Is Miles Bailey (played by Louis Saxby) beginning to regret kissing his University lecturer, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Zara has already warned Miles that the kiss was a MISTAKE.



She is very happy with her long-time partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), and their son, Joe.



Trouble is, Zara is now the target of online gossip and speculation about her behaviour, after an anonymous post by Miles's classmate, Chloe Fisher (Martha Breen).



Chloe is determined to ruin Zara, who she wrongly assumes made the first move and took advantage of student, Miles...



Zara meets with Miles again and warns him that the online harassment has to STOP!



Her job is on the line now that Professor Abid Anwar (Sartaj Garewal) is investigating the situation.



With things getting out of hand, Daniel approaches Miles...



WHAT will Daniel do?

Chloe is out to get justice for classmate Miles on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) had her doubts about Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly), when the receptionist came out of retirement to work at The Mill.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina thinks Rosie is just the woman to get a particular job done!



Nina asks Rosie to get the surgery staff to complete a satisfaction survey.



Unfortunately, nobody can be bothered to do it!



Maybe the staff are NOT satisfied with the way Nina has been running things lately?



Can Rosie find a way to talk round the likes of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles)?

Nina has a very important assignment for receptionist Rosie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is out and about for her first-ever VPAS visit.



Kirsty visits Stephen Royle (Paul Haley) at home.



Stephen's daughter, Janine (Lucille Howe), is supposed to be his carer.



But it soon becomes clear to Kirsty that all is not well within the family, and Janine hasn't been doing a very good job of looking after her dad.



WHAT is the reason behind this dad and daughter's strained relationship?

Kirsty tries to help a troubled dad and daughter during a VPAS visit on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

