Doctors spoilers: WHO confronts Miles Bailey?
Airs Monday 19 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Is Miles Bailey (played by Louis Saxby) beginning to regret kissing his University lecturer, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Zara has already warned Miles that the kiss was a MISTAKE.
She is very happy with her long-time partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), and their son, Joe.
Trouble is, Zara is now the target of online gossip and speculation about her behaviour, after an anonymous post by Miles's classmate, Chloe Fisher (Martha Breen).
Chloe is determined to ruin Zara, who she wrongly assumes made the first move and took advantage of student, Miles...
Zara meets with Miles again and warns him that the online harassment has to STOP!
Her job is on the line now that Professor Abid Anwar (Sartaj Garewal) is investigating the situation.
With things getting out of hand, Daniel approaches Miles...
WHAT will Daniel do?
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) had her doubts about Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly), when the receptionist came out of retirement to work at The Mill.
But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Nina thinks Rosie is just the woman to get a particular job done!
Nina asks Rosie to get the surgery staff to complete a satisfaction survey.
Unfortunately, nobody can be bothered to do it!
Maybe the staff are NOT satisfied with the way Nina has been running things lately?
Can Rosie find a way to talk round the likes of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles)?
Elsewhere, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is out and about for her first-ever VPAS visit.
Kirsty visits Stephen Royle (Paul Haley) at home.
Stephen's daughter, Janine (Lucille Howe), is supposed to be his carer.
But it soon becomes clear to Kirsty that all is not well within the family, and Janine hasn't been doing a very good job of looking after her dad.
WHAT is the reason behind this dad and daughter's strained relationship?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.