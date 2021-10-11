'Doctors' spoilers: WHO does Jimmi Clay lose his temper with?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is NOT impressed by Al Haskey's unprofessional behaviour on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al has been getting carried away exchanging flirty messages with his online love interest, Starbuck (aka Casey Matthews).



The GP is totally distracted by Starbuck that he forgets to prepare for a patient care meeting.



Al arrives late for the meeting and then spends most of the time sneaking glances at his phone to see if Starbuck has replied.



Nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is not impressed by Al's apparent lack of concern for a patient in need.



But when Jimmi decides enough is enough and challenges Al about his obssession with Starbuck - a woman who Al still hasn't arranged to meet - it all kicks off between them.



Will Jimmi and Al say things in the heat of the moment that they will quickly come to regret?

Bear tries to convince his mum Makeda to seek medical advice at the Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is still trying to persuade his mum Makeda (Angela Wynter) to seek medical care.



Makeda has been trying to cover-up the abdominal pains she has been experiencing and it's clear she isn't well.



However, Makeda has a deep mistrust of medical professionals and isn't keen when her son brings her to visit the Mill.



Can Bear convince Makeda to at least hear the advice of his colleage, Dr Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)?

Daniel meets a young woman who is determined to become a fighter pilot on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is wrong with patient Kirsten on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) has an appointment to see Kirsten Murray (Pena Iiyambo), who is in training with the RAF to become a fighter pilot.



Kirsten becomes unwell during an intense training session.



Kirsten's friend Abi Westwood (Xsara-Sheneille Pryce) convinces her to see Daniel at the campus surgery.



But Kirsten is prepared to do whatever it takes to become a fighter pilot, even if it means ignoring Daniel's medical advice...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One