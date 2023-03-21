Doctors spoilers: WHO does Luca McIntyre owe an apology?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) has some apologising to do on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, nurse Luca accused Dr Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) of hiding his bisexuality from his medic mum, Nina (Wendi Peters).



Suni denied this and the men had a falling out.



On today's episode, receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) notices the frosty atmosphere between Suni and Luca.



Scarlett questions Luca about what happened between him and Suni.



After coming clean with Scarlett, Luca tells Suni he's sorry if he offended him.



However, Suni refuses to accept Luca's non-apology, as he still won't admit he was at fault!



It looks like Luca has a LOT more damage control to do with Suni...

Suni refuses to accept Luca's apology on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) is looking forward to heading out for a mate's stag do.



But somehow he manages to get caught-up in his dad Rich's (Richard Atwill) drama again.



Rich realises he's late completing his Tax Return.



If he doesn't do it today, he could end up with a hefty fine!



Ollie feels bad for his dad and offers to help him get started with a spreadsheet.



Unfortunately, Rich has no idea how to work it and messes it up!



Will needy Rich manage to guilt-trip Ollie into completing the whole thing for him?

Will Kirsty discover how needy Rich is relying on their son for help on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has an appointment to see patient Bex McKenna (Helen MacFarlane), who is having a flare-up of her MS symptoms.



But during the appointment, Emma discovers there's a whole LOT of family drama happening at home.



Bex's sister, Sam (Rosie Steel), has announced she is pregnant... and Bex is not happy!



While Sam and their mum, Donna (Anita Booth), remain puzzled over Bex's reaction to the pregnancy, will Emma discover WHY Bex is so upset about her sister's baby bombshell?

A pregnancy announcement causes a family rift on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Can Emma help when a family fallout over a baby bombshell on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer