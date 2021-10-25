'Doctors' spoilers: WHO does Luca McIntyre SPY on?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) has managed to get on the wrong side of surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Valerie caught Luca and colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) gossiping about what Valerie might be up to with a MYSTERY man.



A mystery man, who might also have stolen Luca's bicycle!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Luca causally enquires about Valerie's new "friend".



But once again, Valerie refuses to reveal much.



Just that the mystery man is helping her with something.



Which leaves Luca even more suspicious!



Luca is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding Valerie.



So when he overhears her making plans to meet "Marcus" for dinner, Luca invites Emma to join him for dinner at the very same restaurant!



WHAT will the surgery spies discover?

So WHAT happened with potential World Warrior, Eliot on yesterday's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

The Environmental Day campaign has suffered a serious setback.



And now Brenda Malachi-Jones (Paddy Navin) reckons Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) should step in and play the World Warrior for the campaign!



Daniel's had a bit of experience in the public eye before, hasn't he?



But the doctor is not keen to take on the starring role... despite Brenda piling on the pressure!

Karen discovers a family secret when she goes to assess a patient on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is out on her latest VPAS visit when she gets hit by a pan of water!



Poor Karen!



The water was thrown by VPAS patient Charly Stafford (Timothy Harker).



Retired teacher Charly is a bit down on his luck.



He suffers from arthritis which makes it painful to walk.



Plus his wife Rose has left him and he hasn't spoken to another soul in months.



Karen needs a change of clothing after her drenching.



But she's in for a surprise when Charly shows her a wardrobe full of women's clothes... which all belong to Charly.



Eventually Charly comes clean about an old family secret and the reason he believes Rose left him...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.