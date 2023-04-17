Doctors spoilers: WHO does Scarlett Kiernan help?

Scarlett Kiernan steps in to help Ollie escape from all his parent drama on Doctors

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) finds herself caught in the middle of some family drama on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) cooks a farewell dinner for her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), who has decided to leave Letherbridge and to start a job working in Dubai.



Rich has invited his son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), to go with him as his apprentice.



But Ollie wants to stick around in Letherbridge and sort out his own life after recently leaving the army.



When the family, including new houseguest Scarlett, sit down for dinner, Kirsty manages to upset Ollie!



Scarlett later finds Ollie at a bar and consoles him over all the family drama he's had to deal with lately.



Scarlett and Ollie soon realise they have a whole lot in common, both having had to look after their dads.

Ollie gets upset during a farewell dinner for Rich on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At The Mill, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to play it cool as he tells Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about Tanisha Fonseca, the University friend he HOOKED-UP with!



It's clear there's still a spark between Bear and Tanisha all these years later.



Does this mean there could be a full-on romance in store for Bear?

Watch this space!

Bear tells Sid about his reunion with Tanisha on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Surgery nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), gets involved with a local class teaching English to foreign students.



Luca meets a Polish student, Anna Kowalski (Kateryna Hryhorenko).



After getting locked inside her house, Anna jumps over a wall so she can get to the lesson, but manages to hurt her wrist.



But no sooner has she arrived, her husband, Filip (Bart Suavek), storms in to take her home!



It seems Filip is against Anna learning too much English.



But WHY?



And is Luca right to start worrying about Anna's safety with angry Filip?

Luca is worried about Polish student Anna on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer