Doctors spoilers: WHO does Scarlett Kiernan help?
Airs Monday 24 April 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) finds herself caught in the middle of some family drama on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) cooks a farewell dinner for her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), who has decided to leave Letherbridge and to start a job working in Dubai.
Rich has invited his son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), to go with him as his apprentice.
But Ollie wants to stick around in Letherbridge and sort out his own life after recently leaving the army.
When the family, including new houseguest Scarlett, sit down for dinner, Kirsty manages to upset Ollie!
Scarlett later finds Ollie at a bar and consoles him over all the family drama he's had to deal with lately.
Scarlett and Ollie soon realise they have a whole lot in common, both having had to look after their dads.
At The Mill, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to play it cool as he tells Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about Tanisha Fonseca, the University friend he HOOKED-UP with!
It's clear there's still a spark between Bear and Tanisha all these years later.
Does this mean there could be a full-on romance in store for Bear?
Watch this space!
Surgery nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), gets involved with a local class teaching English to foreign students.
Luca meets a Polish student, Anna Kowalski (Kateryna Hryhorenko).
After getting locked inside her house, Anna jumps over a wall so she can get to the lesson, but manages to hurt her wrist.
But no sooner has she arrived, her husband, Filip (Bart Suavek), storms in to take her home!
It seems Filip is against Anna learning too much English.
But WHY?
And is Luca right to start worrying about Anna's safety with angry Filip?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.