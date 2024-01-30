Doctors spoilers: WHO does Sid have a SHOCK encounter with?

Find out what happens when Sid crosses paths with the imposter "Dr Jimmi" on Doctors!

Theres still an IMPOSTER doctor on the loose on Doctors!



Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) was alarmed when he first discovered that someone is impersonating him in Letherbridge.



And risking lives by misdiagnosing patients.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is called to the scene of a road traffic accident.



Gabrielle Pareau (Bethan Mary-James), who was travelling with her baby, has had her car hit by an elderly man, Eddie King (Tim Bartholomew).



Sid is busy attending to Gabrielle's baby when Harry Drake (Joel Phillimore) arrives on the scene!



Harry tells Sid that he is First Aid trained and wants to help.



As Harry is examining Eddie, Sid suddenly recognises WHO Harry is!



Can Sid find a way to trap Harry and shutdown the dodgy "doctor"?

Maria Jazir (Laila Zaidi, who previously played English teacher Asma Farooqi on Channel 4's Ackley Bridge) is staying with friend Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) while she is scouting out some conference venues in Letherbridge.



While both Luca and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) are away, Maria is left to look after any Airbnb enquiries for the guest room at Emma's house.



Maria takes a call from Joel Tanner (ex-Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln), who clearly enjoyed his first visit and wants to book in for another night's stay!

There's a surprise in store for midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), when she gets a visit from her former Midwife Supervisor, Sian Howell (Alex Murdoch).



The last time the two women saw each other at St Phil's Hospital, things got heated when Ruhma faced disciplinary action following a patient complaint.



But Ruma fought back against being blamed and had some choice words for Sian!



WHAT is Sian doing at The Mill?

