Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter is ready to FIGHT!
Airs Thursday 23 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) and new midwife Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson) could be in BIG trouble on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After a dramatic turn of events on the maternity ward at St Phil's last week, Ruhma and Jenny were summoned to meet with their boss, Sian Howell (Alex Murdoch), who had some alarming news...
Ruhma and Jenny meet with Sian again over what happened.
But the ladies are left reeling by the hospital's decision...
However, Ruhma is not about to accept the verdict.
She has already voiced her frustration about the increased workload.
After the hearing, Ruhma tells Jenny that she's going to fight and will not be blamed for the system's failing...
After further fallouts with her son Joe (Oliver Falconer), Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) bad mood has not improved.
When Zara manages to SNAP and ruffle more feathers at the surgery, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) steps in and tries to get Zara to open up about her frustrations over what happened with her ex, Daniel Granger.
Will Zara confide in Emma about what's been happening on the homefront with Joe?
Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets anxious counselling patient, Ellie Simms (Emma Fewings).
Ellie confides in Jimmi about her controlling stepdad, Malcom Dupres (Graeme Stirling).
Ellie reveals to Jimmi that her stepdad has humiliated her all her life and now wants to send her to a "fat camp".
WHAT can Jimmi do to help Ellie?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.