Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter is ready to FIGHT!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) and new midwife Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson) could be in BIG trouble on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After a dramatic turn of events on the maternity ward at St Phil's last week, Ruhma and Jenny were summoned to meet with their boss, Sian Howell (Alex Murdoch), who had some alarming news...



Ruhma and Jenny meet with Sian again over what happened.



But the ladies are left reeling by the hospital's decision...



However, Ruhma is not about to accept the verdict.



She has already voiced her frustration about the increased workload.

After the hearing, Ruhma tells Jenny that she's going to fight and will not be blamed for the system's failing...

Ruhma and Jenny's boss Sian reveals the verdict on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

After further fallouts with her son Joe (Oliver Falconer), Zara Carmichael's (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) bad mood has not improved.



When Zara manages to SNAP and ruffle more feathers at the surgery, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) steps in and tries to get Zara to open up about her frustrations over what happened with her ex, Daniel Granger.



Will Zara confide in Emma about what's been happening on the homefront with Joe?

Zara has her hands full with troublesome son Joe on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets anxious counselling patient, Ellie Simms (Emma Fewings).



Ellie confides in Jimmi about her controlling stepdad, Malcom Dupres (Graeme Stirling).



Ellie reveals to Jimmi that her stepdad has humiliated her all her life and now wants to send her to a "fat camp".



WHAT can Jimmi do to help Ellie?

Jimmi meets anxious counselling patient Ellie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Can Jimmi help Ellie deal with her problems involving her horrible stepdad on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

