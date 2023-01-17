Doctors spoilers: WHO finds out about Scarlett's SECRET job?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) still doesn't want any of her surgery co-workers to know about her ongoing money troubles on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



For months, receptionist Scarlett has been working overtime with different part-time jobs to try and help with the cost of living crisis that she and her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), are having.



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett's secret is OUT!



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) discovers that Scarlett is currently working a second job, doing evening shifts at a bar.



Sid decides to talk to her about it, but can't work out the best way to raise the subject.



But when Sid finally does ask Scarlett what's going on, she is NOT happy...



Has Sid overstepped the mark trying to be helpful?

Sid discovers the truth about Scarlett's second job on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

It's the morning after the night before for Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



The medics are all feeling horribly hungover, after a few too many drinks on a school night!



So, Emma is not in the mood when surgery nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), starts complaining about what happened between him and Jamie Clapton during their date last night.



Emma is surprised by Luca's angry reaction and tries to offer some sensible advice.



Does this mean that Luca's first date with Jamie, was also his LAST?

Look WHO has got hangovers from hell on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is still on a mission to take charge of his wife Karen's (Jan Pearson) exercise regime after her SHOCK collapse at Christmas.



Karen decides to give into Rob's demands.



But she's left amused when Rob ends up exhausted from his own exercise plan!

Rob's out to get Karen exercising again on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is worried about his patient, Cheryl Green (Penny Bunton).



Daniel believes Cheryl may have onset dementia.



But when he examines some bruises, the GP fears Cheryl could be in danger of abuse from someone at home...

WHAT is going on with Daniel's patient Cheryl on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer