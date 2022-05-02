Doctors spoilers: WHO flirts with Emma Reid?

Which member of staff turns on the charm for Emma Reid on today's episode of Doctors?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is used to turning on the charm to get what she wants on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the trainee GP discovers that Emma Reid (Dido Miles) will be taking over as Princess's new trainer and mentor on the job.



Princess is instructed to report to the Campus Surgery by bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



Princess decides to get some intel before she goes.



She manages to discover from receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) that Emma is bisexual.



With this in mind, Princess goes on a full charm offensive during her first meeting with Emma.



Will Emma follow in the footsteps of her colleagues, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and be the next member of staff to fall for manipulative Princess?

Which member of staff does Princess Buchanan turn on the charm for on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is on duty when a teenage girl goes missing...



When Rob is dropped off for work by his wife, Karen (Jan Pearson), there is a TV crew outside the police station.



Clare Howard (Samantha Seager, who was shop assistant Jodie Morton on Coronation Street) appeals on TV for the safe return of her daughter, Stacey.



Alannah Brooks (Mary Roscoe) sees the TV press conference and is reminded of her own TV appeal...



Two years ago, Alannah's daughter, Keeley, disappeared.



Alannah now believes both Keeley and Stacey may have been abducted by the same man!

Rob is caught-up in the disappearance of two girls on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Alannah hurries to the police station to share her suspicions with Rob.



But she doesn't quite get the reaction she was hoping for.



Rob gently reminds Alannah that there was no evidence that her daughter was abducted.



She should leave the investigation to the police!



Is Rob right to ignore Alannah's claims about the missing girls?

Clare appeals for the safe return of her missing daughter on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.