Doctors spoilers: WHO gets arrested in Letherbridge?

Emma Reid is alarmed by an unexpected arrest in the neighbourhood on Doctors...

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is pleased that things have finally settled down with her noisy next door neighbour, Roxy Piper (guest star Fiona Skinner) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



OR have they?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is looking forward to a quiet afternoon at home.



However, when the GP arrives back from The Mill, she's alarmed to see police cars outside Roxy's house, and DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) on the scene.



WHAT is he doing there?



The police detective warns Emma not to get involved as Roxy is ARRESTED!



But what is Roxy's crime?



Emma becomes suspicious that something's not right about the situation.



What exactly is copper Cassidy up to?

WHY does DS Cassidy make an arrest on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is worried when Yusuf (Issam Al Ghussain) calls her again, in a lot of pain.



Scarlett is determined to help her work colleague, Yussuf, but so far he hasn't stuck around to see a doctor.



So the surgery receptionist takes matters into her own hands and goes looking for some medicine in the Minor Surgery Unit.



Unfortunately, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) catches her in the act and demands to know what's going on!



Scarlett has no choice but to come clean about Yusuf's situation.



Sid accompanies Scarlett to go and help Yusuf.



But can Scarlett count on Sid to keep Yusuf's SECRET?

Sid treats Yusuf's injured leg on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At the Campus Surgery, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) sees stressed-out university lecturer, Miriam Downing (Caroline O'Neill, who plays Inspector Thursday's wife, Win on ITV's detective drama, Endeavour).



Daniel is worried about Miriam's migraines.



Is there any way she can take some time off work?



But Miriam has a whole LOT to deal with, including a demanding university student, Leon Collier (Tashinga Bepete), who makes a SHOCK ALLEGATION against Miriam...

University lecturer Miriam has to deal with a demanding student on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT does Leon accuse Miriam of on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer