Doctors spoilers: WHO gets arrested in Letherbridge?
Airs Monday 10 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is pleased that things have finally settled down with her noisy next door neighbour, Roxy Piper (guest star Fiona Skinner) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
OR have they?
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is looking forward to a quiet afternoon at home.
However, when the GP arrives back from The Mill, she's alarmed to see police cars outside Roxy's house, and DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott) on the scene.
WHAT is he doing there?
The police detective warns Emma not to get involved as Roxy is ARRESTED!
But what is Roxy's crime?
Emma becomes suspicious that something's not right about the situation.
What exactly is copper Cassidy up to?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is worried when Yusuf (Issam Al Ghussain) calls her again, in a lot of pain.
Scarlett is determined to help her work colleague, Yussuf, but so far he hasn't stuck around to see a doctor.
So the surgery receptionist takes matters into her own hands and goes looking for some medicine in the Minor Surgery Unit.
Unfortunately, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) catches her in the act and demands to know what's going on!
Scarlett has no choice but to come clean about Yusuf's situation.
Sid accompanies Scarlett to go and help Yusuf.
But can Scarlett count on Sid to keep Yusuf's SECRET?
At the Campus Surgery, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) sees stressed-out university lecturer, Miriam Downing (Caroline O'Neill, who plays Inspector Thursday's wife, Win on ITV's detective drama, Endeavour).
Daniel is worried about Miriam's migraines.
Is there any way she can take some time off work?
But Miriam has a whole LOT to deal with, including a demanding university student, Leon Collier (Tashinga Bepete), who makes a SHOCK ALLEGATION against Miriam...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
