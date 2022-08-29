Doctors spoilers: WHO gives Princess Buchanan an alibi?

As Doctors returns, will Princess Buchanan be dropped from the list of murder suspects after SOMEONE gives her an alibi?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is still a prime suspect for MURDER as Doctors returns after its summer break.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh) continue their investigation into the murder of local GP, Jacob Ashdown.



Trainee doctor Princess, nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), surgery receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) and Jacob's widow, Steph (Pandora Clifford) are all suspects in the case.



But which one of them is responsible for Jacob's death?



Rob and DI Hartley revisit the scene of the crime in the woods.



Later, the coppers receive a phonecall from Constance Buchanan (Linda Hargreaves) who is prepared to give her daughter, Princess, an alibi!



Apparently, Princess was with her family around the time of the murder.



Does this mean that Princess could now be in the clear?



Just when the investigation appears to hit another dead end, Mick receives some NEW information involving one of the suspects...



But WHO?

Sid checks in on Princess as the murder investigation continues on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, former Sutton Vale receptionist Rosie is lost in thought over the death of her former boss, Jacob.



Rosie's friend, Mary Hughes (Beth Tuckey), comes for a visit and tries to get Rosie to open up about what's going on.



But Rosie refuses to reveal any further information and continues to talk mysteriously about Jacob.



Does Rosie know WHO really murdered Jacob?

WHAT does Rosie know about Jacob's murder on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) fears the worst when his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell) drags him along to a... painting therapy group!



Eve, who has dementia and has come to live with her GP son, wants to find ways to enjoy her good days while they last.



But can grumpy Al be persuaded to get with the picture and pick-up a paintbrush?

Al and Eve attend a painting class on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.