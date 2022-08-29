Doctors spoilers: WHO gives Princess Buchanan an alibi?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 5 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is still a prime suspect for MURDER as Doctors returns after its summer break.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and DI Mick Hartley (Martin Walsh) continue their investigation into the murder of local GP, Jacob Ashdown.
Trainee doctor Princess, nurse Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy), surgery receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) and Jacob's widow, Steph (Pandora Clifford) are all suspects in the case.
But which one of them is responsible for Jacob's death?
Rob and DI Hartley revisit the scene of the crime in the woods.
Later, the coppers receive a phonecall from Constance Buchanan (Linda Hargreaves) who is prepared to give her daughter, Princess, an alibi!
Apparently, Princess was with her family around the time of the murder.
Does this mean that Princess could now be in the clear?
Just when the investigation appears to hit another dead end, Mick receives some NEW information involving one of the suspects...
But WHO?
Meanwhile, former Sutton Vale receptionist Rosie is lost in thought over the death of her former boss, Jacob.
Rosie's friend, Mary Hughes (Beth Tuckey), comes for a visit and tries to get Rosie to open up about what's going on.
But Rosie refuses to reveal any further information and continues to talk mysteriously about Jacob.
Does Rosie know WHO really murdered Jacob?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) fears the worst when his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell) drags him along to a... painting therapy group!
Eve, who has dementia and has come to live with her GP son, wants to find ways to enjoy her good days while they last.
But can grumpy Al be persuaded to get with the picture and pick-up a paintbrush?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
