Doctors spoilers: WHO helps Scarlett Kiernan and her dad?

Scarlett Kiernan and her dad Brian get some unexpected help on today's episode of Doctors!

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and her dad, Brian (guest star Simon Lowe), have struggled to keep paying the rent on their house on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So now they are planning to do a runner!



Scarlett is going to move in with her work colleague, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and her policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) after Brian leaves Letherbridge.



Scarlett and Brian are all packed-up and ready to go, when they receive some alarming news...



Mrs Brightwater, the landlady, is on her way to collect the rent money!



Scarlett and Brian fear they are about to be caught-out, when help arrives from SOMEONE quite unexpected!



But WHO?

Is Karen overdoing it with her exercise on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Karen attempts to keep on moving with the Step Buddy fitness tracker that Rob bought her.



However, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) begins to worry that Karen may be overdoing it with the exercise.



It's not been long since she collapsed from a heart attack and was rushed to hospital.



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) decides to have a gentle word with Karen about taking a break from the fitness tracker.



But will Karen be convinced?

Rachel is worried about her widowed mum Sue on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) meets Rachel Carleton (Lucy Lowe, who appears on Hollyoaks from time-to-time as PC Harvey), who is worried that her widowed mum, Sue Bedford (Sally Bankes), is going off the rails.



Rachel is alarmed after finding her mum with twentysomething, Josh Palmer (Charlie Norton), who Sue claims is her new lover!



Rachel marches Sue to The Mill, and tells Jimmi that her mum is an alcoholic.



But is that the truth?



And WHY has Sue taken out a £30,000 loan?



What does she intend to do with the money?

Rachel's mum Sue has found herself a youthful lover on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer