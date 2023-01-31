Doctors spoilers: WHO invites Luca McIntyre out for lunch?
Airs Tuesday 7 February 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) has cleared the air with Jamie Clapton (guest star Zak Ghazi-Torbati) after their disastrous date on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, surgery nurse Luca tries to play it cool when he and co-worker, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), return to help volunteer Jamie with the Digital Literacy Group running at the local Community Centre.
Luca is secretly delighted when Jamie invites him to lunch.
However, Luca's excitement is short-lived because Jamie accidentally sends him a voice note, meant for a mate.
Luca hears himself being described as someone who is so in love with himself!
Ouch!
Is any potential romance between Luca and Jamie defintely DOOMED?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) has a broken dishwasher and the antics of her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill) to deal with.
So, the surgery receptionist is not too pleased when her Auntie Nicola (Rosie Ede, Doc Martin) arrives for an unannounced visit!
Kirsty hopes she can send Auntie Nicola packing as soon as possible.
But Rich thinks it'll be entertaining to invite her to stay on for lunch!
Kirsty attempts to keep up appearances, not wanting Auntie Nicola to find out that she and Rich have separated.
Can Kirsty keep the family secret under wraps?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) attends a community event for a Miscarriage Support Group.
But she quickly discovers that Meena Alam (Saroja-Lily Ratnavel) and Mike Price (AJ Bentley), the couple who helped organise the charity fundraising event, are in need of some major support themselves.
Meena had a miscarriage 12 months earlier.
But something is not right with Mike, who is having strange flashbacks involving a MYSTERY woman...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
