Doctors spoilers: WHO is annoyed by Suni Bulsara?

Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has certainly been trying to make an effort to impress his co-workers since he started working at The Mill on Doctors



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Suni charms business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) over lunch at the Icon.



But when Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) hears how Suni paid for their lunch, it rubs the medic the wrong way!



Sid has previously noticed how Suni seems to think flashing his cash can solve everything.



Has Sid got an issue with Suni?

WHY has Sid taken a disliking to Suni on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), have a SECRET!



But WHAT is it?



Rich is about to leave Letherbridge to start a new job in Dubai.



But in the meantime, there is something that Kirsty and Rich decide they must try and hide from their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), in case he gets the WRONG idea and reads too much into it...

What are Kirsty and Rich hiding from Ollie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets worried mum, Helen MacDonald (Helena Blackman), who suspects her daughter, Martha, could be on the autism spectrum.



Daniel tries to talk to Martha during the appointment and find out more.



But the schoolgirl seems reluctant to reveal anything.



Matters aren't helped by Helen being particularly pushy.



But things take a dramatic turn when Martha has a sensory overload in the surgery waiting room and runs off to hide...

A mum suspects her daughter could be autistic on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

