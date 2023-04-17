Doctors spoilers: WHO is annoyed by Suni Bulsara?
Airs Tuesday 25 April 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has certainly been trying to make an effort to impress his co-workers since he started working at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Suni charms business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) over lunch at the Icon.
But when Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) hears how Suni paid for their lunch, it rubs the medic the wrong way!
Sid has previously noticed how Suni seems to think flashing his cash can solve everything.
Has Sid got an issue with Suni?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), have a SECRET!
But WHAT is it?
Rich is about to leave Letherbridge to start a new job in Dubai.
But in the meantime, there is something that Kirsty and Rich decide they must try and hide from their son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), in case he gets the WRONG idea and reads too much into it...
Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets worried mum, Helen MacDonald (Helena Blackman), who suspects her daughter, Martha, could be on the autism spectrum.
Daniel tries to talk to Martha during the appointment and find out more.
But the schoolgirl seems reluctant to reveal anything.
Matters aren't helped by Helen being particularly pushy.
But things take a dramatic turn when Martha has a sensory overload in the surgery waiting room and runs off to hide...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.