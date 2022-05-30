Doctors spoilers: WHO is Emma Reid reunited with?

Remember when Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and her then policewoman girlfriend, Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) were the victims of a hate crime attack on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It has now been over two years since that fateful night.



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, both Emma and Jasmine come face-to-face again when they go to the prison to confront their attacker, Blake Atkins (Louis Stannett)...



Ahead of the prison visit, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) encourages friend Emma to stay strong.



At the prison, the women meet Ren Mackintosh (Zita Sattar, who played Mrs Tapioca in fantasy drama, The Worst Witch), who is in charge of the restorative justice session.



But just before the session begins, Emma gets a surprise when Jasmine asks her to lie to Blake and claim that they're still together...

Jasmine Dajani returns on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

WHY did Blake lead an attack on Emma and Jasmine on that fateful night?



Was it because he discovered they are lesbians?



The women become frustrated when it appears that Blake has no answers and cannot justify his violent behaviour.



The past is horribly stirred-up for Emma as she confronts Blake face-to-face, and tries to make him realise the consequences of his actions.



In the meantime, Emma must also deal with the reasons which led to her and Jasmine's break-up.



It all becomes a bit much for Jasmine, who starts to have a panic attack...



Can Emma help to calm down Jasmine?



The former Letherbridge policewoman reveals she started having panic attacks in the aftermath of what happened.



When the women have an honest heart-to-heart, how will Emma react when Jasmine wonders if they did the right thing by breaking-up?



Could there be another chance for love for Emma and Jasmine?



Does attacker Blake regret his actions on that fateful night on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.