Doctors spoilers: WHO is in BIG TROUBLE at The Mill?
Airs Monday 12 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) have made a startling discovery about Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi and Bear are desperate to speak to Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about WHAT they have found out.
However, practice partner Zara is super busy with back-to-back appointments and a meeting.
She advises them to speak to other practice partner, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters).
But that could be rather awkward, since Nina happens to be Suni's mum!
Unfortunately, Nina starts to sense that something is up.
She is determined to get to the bottom of it!
Will Jimmi and Bear reveal what they know?
And could this mean BIG trouble for unsuspecting Suni?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is dreading her upcoming driving test.
And it doesn't help her nerves when she keeps hearing from other people just how hard the test is.
Scarlett could do with some support from her boyfriend, Suni.
But he seems to have gone AWOL.
However, will Scarlett have to postpone the test when she gets a phonecall from her driving instructor, Jeffrey Peploe (McCallam Connell), with some BAD news...
Maria Jaziri (Laila Zaidi) is feeling awkward after spending the night with Airbnb guest, Joel Tanner (Alexander Lincoln).
However, he seems to be completely relaxed and chilled about their hook-up.
But is it possible that Maria could soon be seeing a LOT more of Joel.
He reveals he is looking for somewhere to rent in the area as he has landed a job in Letherbridge!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.