Doctors spoilers: WHO is in BIG TROUBLE at The Mill?

Bear and Jimmi have made a SHOCK discovery about someone at the surgery on Doctors...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) have made a startling discovery about Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi and Bear are desperate to speak to Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) about WHAT they have found out.



However, practice partner Zara is super busy with back-to-back appointments and a meeting.



She advises them to speak to other practice partner, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters).



But that could be rather awkward, since Nina happens to be Suni's mum!



Unfortunately, Nina starts to sense that something is up.



She is determined to get to the bottom of it!



Will Jimmi and Bear reveal what they know?



And could this mean BIG trouble for unsuspecting Suni?

How will Nina react to Jimmi and Bear's revelation on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is the truth about Suni on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is dreading her upcoming driving test.



And it doesn't help her nerves when she keeps hearing from other people just how hard the test is.



Scarlett could do with some support from her boyfriend, Suni.



But he seems to have gone AWOL.



However, will Scarlett have to postpone the test when she gets a phonecall from her driving instructor, Jeffrey Peploe (McCallam Connell), with some BAD news...

Scarlett is nervous about her driving test on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Maria Jaziri (Laila Zaidi) is feeling awkward after spending the night with Airbnb guest, Joel Tanner (Alexander Lincoln).



However, he seems to be completely relaxed and chilled about their hook-up.



But is it possible that Maria could soon be seeing a LOT more of Joel.



He reveals he is looking for somewhere to rent in the area as he has landed a job in Letherbridge!

What's next between Maria and Joel on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer