Doctors spoilers: WHO is in TROUBLE with Bear?
Airs Tuesday 14 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
SOMEONE is in trouble with surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Word reaches Bear that someone has snapped a photo of a patient at the Campus Surgery and posted it online!
Bear is annoyed when he discovers that nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) was somehow involved!
Bear confronts Luca over this STRICT breach of confidentiality, which could be bad news for the surgery if word about the unprofessional behaviour gets out.
But Luca declares he is INNOCENT.
He would never knowingly appear in such a photo taken in the workplace.
So if Luca isn't to blame then WHO is?
The day of Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) driving test arrives.
The surgery receptionist has been worried about having another panic attack.
But she has tried using counsellor Jimmi Clay's (Adrian Lewis Morgan) coping techniques in the meantime.
Scarlett meets Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) for breakfast at the Icon before her test.
She admits she is still feeling nervous.
But could it be SECOND time lucky for Scarlett?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) meets patient Ronnie Hawkins (David Hargreaves, who has appeared on lots of classic TV series including Z Cars, Juliet Bravo and Mersey Beat), ahead of a knee operation.
But after the appointment, Ronnie is alarmed to discover his mobility scooter has been vandalised while parked outside The Mill.
However, that is just the start of Ronnie's bad luck...
Later that same day, SOMEONE lets themselves into Ronnie's house and messes with the upstairs plumbing!
Is someone deliberately trying to SABOTAGE Ronnie's life?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.