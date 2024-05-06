Doctors spoilers: WHO is in TROUBLE with Bear?

WHY is there a BUST-UP between Bear and Luca on today's episode of Doctors?

SOMEONE is in trouble with surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Word reaches Bear that someone has snapped a photo of a patient at the Campus Surgery and posted it online!



Bear is annoyed when he discovers that nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) was somehow involved!



Bear confronts Luca over this STRICT breach of confidentiality, which could be bad news for the surgery if word about the unprofessional behaviour gets out.



But Luca declares he is INNOCENT.



He would never knowingly appear in such a photo taken in the workplace.



So if Luca isn't to blame then WHO is?

Has Paige somehow managed to cause trouble for Luca on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

The day of Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) driving test arrives.



The surgery receptionist has been worried about having another panic attack.



But she has tried using counsellor Jimmi Clay's (Adrian Lewis Morgan) coping techniques in the meantime.



Scarlett meets Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) for breakfast at the Icon before her test.



She admits she is still feeling nervous.



But could it be SECOND time lucky for Scarlett?

Rob supports Scarlett ahead of her driving test on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) meets patient Ronnie Hawkins (David Hargreaves, who has appeared on lots of classic TV series including Z Cars, Juliet Bravo and Mersey Beat), ahead of a knee operation.



But after the appointment, Ronnie is alarmed to discover his mobility scooter has been vandalised while parked outside The Mill.



However, that is just the start of Ronnie's bad luck...



Later that same day, SOMEONE lets themselves into Ronnie's house and messes with the upstairs plumbing!



Is someone deliberately trying to SABOTAGE Ronnie's life?

Can Bear and Suni find out WHO sabotaged Ronnie's mobility scooter on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Is someone out to get Ronnie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer