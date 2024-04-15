Doctors spoilers: WHO is Kirsty's SURPRISE visitor?

Kirsty is not impressed when Dave turns up at the surgery for a SURPRISE date on Doctors!

It looks like Kirsty Millar's (played by Kiruna Stamell) romance with Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner) could be running into trouble on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Kirsty keeps receiving text messages from Dave while she is at work.



Kirsty's surgery co-worker, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), has suggested that it might be time to lay down some ground rules with Dave.



However, before Kirsty gets the chance to have that talk, Dave unexpectedly arrives at The Mill for a SURPRISE date!



Kirsty is covering Reception during evening surgery.



So she's had to cancel her previously arranged plans with Dave.



But Dave is armed with a picnic basket and announces that he's bringing their dinner date to her!



Kirsty is not impressed as Dave starts taking over the Staff Room with his picnic preparations.



And then DISASTER strikes when Dave lights some candles... and sets off the fire alarm!

Dave causes CHAOS at the surgery on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) is excited about her night out with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



Now that she has given him a fashion makeover!



Paige wants to introduce Sid to her friends, Nicolette Masterton (Rosie Taylor-Ritson) and Chelsey Childers (Imogen Gurney).



But their night out at the trendy All Star Bar doesn't get off to a good start when the LOUD duo, Nicolette and Chelsey, are more interested in gossiping about Paige's ex-boyfriend!



Things go from bad to worse when there's an EMERGENCY and someone collapses in the bar...

It's date night for Sid and Paige on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

What will Chelsey and Nicolette make of Paige's new boyfriend on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with Damian Waverley (William Owen).



Damian is a recovering alcoholic.



Damian is in an emotional state as he has just received word from his wife Claire's solicitor, that she wants a divorce.



Jimmi becomes worried when Damian claims he is going to confront Claire tonight at the All Star Bar.



He is determined to make things right...

Jimmi tries to help recovering alcoholic Damian on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer