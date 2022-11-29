Doctors spoilers: WHO is Princess Buchanan trying to avoid?
Airs Friday 9 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is not a happy camper after everything that has happened this week at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Princess is avoiding phone calls from her mum, Constance (Linda Hargreaves).
She's in no mood for another life lecture from Constance.
However, when Constance is unable to reach her daughter, she decides to call the surgery instead.
When receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) answers the phone, will Constance find out the truth about Princess?
At the Carmichael-Granger house, Zara checks in on stepdaughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore).
Zara is concerned about teenager Izzie after their heart-to-heart during their pamper session the other evening.
But now, Izzie has shutdown and doesn't want to discuss her new boyfriend, Lee Blackwell, any further.
Izzie's dad, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) starts to sense there's something going on with her.
He pesters partner, Zara, to reveal what she knows.
Will Zara betray Izzie's confidence and reveal the dilemma that the schoolgirl is currently facing involving Lee?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) unexpectedly finds himself playing marriage counsellor to a young couple who are struggling to adapt to life with a newborn baby.
Neither Becky Stuart (Katy Poulter) or her husband, Tim (Ashley Joseph) are getting much sleep.
Plus, the couple have got Becky's younger sister, Mia Kerr (Francesca Marie Claire), staying with them at the moment.
But there's an even bigger drama to deal with when Al diagnoses Tim with chlamydia.
Tim reckons it's impossible and Al has got it wrong.
But Al advises Tim to tell Becky because she'll need to get tested too.
WHY doesn't Tim want to tell Becky about his STD diagnosis?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
