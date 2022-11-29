Doctors spoilers: WHO is Princess Buchanan trying to avoid?

Princess Buchanan is in no mood to speak to her mum Constance on today's episode of Doctors.

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is not a happy camper after everything that has happened this week at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Princess is avoiding phone calls from her mum, Constance (Linda Hargreaves).



She's in no mood for another life lecture from Constance.



However, when Constance is unable to reach her daughter, she decides to call the surgery instead.



When receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) answers the phone, will Constance find out the truth about Princess?

Zara is worried about Izzie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At the Carmichael-Granger house, Zara checks in on stepdaughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore).



Zara is concerned about teenager Izzie after their heart-to-heart during their pamper session the other evening.



But now, Izzie has shutdown and doesn't want to discuss her new boyfriend, Lee Blackwell, any further.



Izzie's dad, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) starts to sense there's something going on with her.



He pesters partner, Zara, to reveal what she knows.



Will Zara betray Izzie's confidence and reveal the dilemma that the schoolgirl is currently facing involving Lee?

Will Becky and Tim's marriage be rocked by some unexpected news from Al at the Campus Surgery on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) unexpectedly finds himself playing marriage counsellor to a young couple who are struggling to adapt to life with a newborn baby.



Neither Becky Stuart (Katy Poulter) or her husband, Tim (Ashley Joseph) are getting much sleep.



Plus, the couple have got Becky's younger sister, Mia Kerr (Francesca Marie Claire), staying with them at the moment.



But there's an even bigger drama to deal with when Al diagnoses Tim with chlamydia.



Tim reckons it's impossible and Al has got it wrong.



But Al advises Tim to tell Becky because she'll need to get tested too.



WHY doesn't Tim want to tell Becky about his STD diagnosis?

Will Mia get caught in the middle of Becky and Tim's troubles on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)