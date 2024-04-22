Doctors spoilers: WHO loses their temper with Paige?

Why does Paige's new dress cause someone at The Mill to SNAP on today's episode of Doctors?

Paige Popplewell (played by Genevieve Lewis) turns heads for all the WRONG reasons on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The receptionist arrives for work wearing a "new" dress.



But Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is soon surprised to discover that the dress previously belonged to bosslady, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)!



Paige cheekily helped herself to it from the pile of clothing that Zara was originally planning to donate to charity.



She's now had it altered to fit her!



Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) recognises the dress too.



The GP is certain that Zara will not be happy if she finds out what Paige has done.



Is there a way for Scarlett and Michelle to keep Paige and Zara apart until the end of the working day?

Scarlett and Michelle have a tricky mission on their hands on Doctors!

There's another CRISIS meeting for the pratice partners.



This comes following a phone-call from the Vice Chancellor of the University of Letherbridge.



But new partner Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is still playing catch-up on all business matters concerning The Mill.



And Zara is not happy about his apparent lack of focus!



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to play referee without much success.



The situation is certainly not looking good...

Zara is short on patience on today's episode of Doctors!

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) prepares to remove a mole from patient Ray Lemire (Adam Burton).



Ray admits he is struggling to adapt to his new life after being homeless on the streets.



He is currently living with Fran Marcus (Sally Walsh, real-life sister of Emmerdale star Amy Walsh) and her teenage daughter, Taylor (Eleanor Booth).



But he's convinced he'll soon be back out on the streets as Taylor has complained that she doesn't feel safe having Ray in the house...

Later there's an unfortunate incident, when Taylor notices Ray wearing one of her dad's old jumpers.



During a scuffle, Fran accidentally gets hit in the face...

Sid treats former homeless man Ray on Doctors.

Ex-Emmerdale star Sally Walsh (who played Lyn Hutchinson) guests on today's episode of Doctors.

