Doctors spoilers: WHO makes a complaint against Princess Buchanan?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 11 April 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Is Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) about to be exposed over her unprofessional behaviour on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The trainee GP has clearly been out of her depth since she started working at The Mill.
So Princess has been cutting corners and manipulating her unsuspecting surgery co-worker into sharing her workload!
However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it looks like the dodgy doctor's luck is about to run out...
Princess sees a patient, Audrey Towers (Dawn Chandler).
But she soon manages to put her foot in it over Audrey's weight.
Audrey insists on making an official complaint against Princess, leaving Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) to do some damage control.
Sid, who is Princess's training mentor, tries to get to the bottom of her bad behaviour.
But Sid starts to see that his training plan with Princess isn't going well, when she continues to deny that she's done anything wrong!
Will Princess manage to sweet talk Sid into giving her another chance?
Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) has been struggling to look after her mum, Gillian, since she had a stroke.
But some of the weight will be lifted off Maeve's shoulders now that her mum has agreed to move into a care home.
However, that doesn't stop Maeve feeling guilty about "abandoning" her mum.
The surgery nurse confides in receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) about her mum's past accident and her fears she is losing her independence.
Maeve then gets a call from the care home.
Is it good... or BAD news about Gillian?
Meanwhile, Maeve sees teenage patient, Dale Ashfield (Jack Davies).
Dale thinks he's got an STI after hooking-up with a girl at the new Radar Club in town.
But Maeve is more concerned about Dale's cough...
Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has an appointment with patient, Freya Marsh (Emma Williams).
Freya is in for a SHOCK when Zara diagnoses her with the sexually transmitted disease, syphilis.
Zara advises Freya to contact all her sexual partners.
But Freya claims there is only one, her current partner, Patrick Davenport (Ben Keenan).
So if Freya and Patrick are in a happy, monogamous relationship, then how did Freya catch syphilis?
Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
