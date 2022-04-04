Doctors spoilers: WHO makes a complaint against Princess Buchanan?

Princess Buchanan finds herself in trouble after a patient makes an official complaint against her on Doctors!

Is Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) about to be exposed over her unprofessional behaviour on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The trainee GP has clearly been out of her depth since she started working at The Mill.



So Princess has been cutting corners and manipulating her unsuspecting surgery co-worker into sharing her workload!



However, on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, it looks like the dodgy doctor's luck is about to run out...



Princess sees a patient, Audrey Towers (Dawn Chandler).



But she soon manages to put her foot in it over Audrey's weight.



Audrey insists on making an official complaint against Princess, leaving Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) to do some damage control.



Sid, who is Princess's training mentor, tries to get to the bottom of her bad behaviour.



But Sid starts to see that his training plan with Princess isn't going well, when she continues to deny that she's done anything wrong!



Will Princess manage to sweet talk Sid into giving her another chance?

Maeve is feeling guilty about her mum on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) has been struggling to look after her mum, Gillian, since she had a stroke.



But some of the weight will be lifted off Maeve's shoulders now that her mum has agreed to move into a care home.



However, that doesn't stop Maeve feeling guilty about "abandoning" her mum.



The surgery nurse confides in receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) about her mum's past accident and her fears she is losing her independence.



Maeve then gets a call from the care home.



Is it good... or BAD news about Gillian?



Meanwhile, Maeve sees teenage patient, Dale Ashfield (Jack Davies).



Dale thinks he's got an STI after hooking-up with a girl at the new Radar Club in town.



But Maeve is more concerned about Dale's cough...

Teenage lad Dale thinks he's got an STI on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has an appointment with patient, Freya Marsh (Emma Williams).



Freya is in for a SHOCK when Zara diagnoses her with the sexually transmitted disease, syphilis.



Zara advises Freya to contact all her sexual partners.



But Freya claims there is only one, her current partner, Patrick Davenport (Ben Keenan).

Zara has some unexpected news for patient Freya on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

So if Freya and Patrick are in a happy, monogamous relationship, then how did Freya catch syphilis?

Freya has questions for her partner Patrick on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.